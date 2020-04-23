25 YEARS AGO
Jill Mackey, of Monticello, served as a page in the Indiana General Assembly for state Sen. Katie Wolf, Monticello. Mackey also met with Indiana Lt. Gov. Frank O’Bannon. Mackey, 16, is a junior at Twin Lakes High School. She is the daughter of Rebecca Mackey of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
The fifth six weeks Honor Roll for Wolcott School, all A’s is: Grade 12 – Deborah Habben, Gilda Kingsbury; Grade 11 – Diane Hartke, Donna Hartke; Grade 10- Len Fulkerson, Sandra Humphreys, Alan Mathew, Kerry Mills, Fred Wheeler; Grade 9 – Mary Lou Clauss, Kristin Hall.