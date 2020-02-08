25 YEARS AGO
Twin Lakes senior basketball player Nikki Wright has been named to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 100 senior girls high school basketball performers for 1994-95. The list complied by the magazine’s publisher, Garry H. Donna, and will be trimmed to the state’s Top 40, plus 10 alternates, for the Top 40 Workout at Marian College in Indianapolis. Joining Wright on the list of the Top 100 senior girls players from the area are Benton Central’s Christy Bell, Pioneer’s Denise Kerr and Winamac’s Holly Rife. Wright’s 19.0 scoring average led White County players this season. She also finished the year among the county’s leaders with 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
50 YEARS AGO
Mike Hart, a 1968 graduate of North White High School, has been selected as a Purdue University varsity cheerleader for the 1970 basketball and football season. Mike, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hart, Monon, is a sophomore, majoring in math and is a member of Acacia Fraternity.