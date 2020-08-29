25 YEARS AGO
Kelly Kilmer, of Monticello, was among 34 young adults to complete the National Pork Producers Council’s (NPPC) Pork Leadership Institute in Des Moines, Iowa, and Washington, D.C. Kilmer, daughter of Dave and Linda Kilmer, was selected as a state representative by the Indiana Pork Producers Association.
50 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Taber Spencer won the cane and the umbrella at the Old Settlers. He is 90 and she is 88, and they have been married 69 years. Farm residents of Wolcott, they are retired and Mrs. Spencer is trying unsuccessfully to get him off the farm, but terms it “useless.”