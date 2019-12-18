25 YEARS AGO
Carrie Moss gets right to the point in describing what she like about volleyball. “It’s really fun to hit it hard at somebody,” Moss said. The all-around strength and quickness Moss possesses helped her to be named the 1994 White County Player of the Year in the sport for her efforts during Twin Lakes’ 29-6 regional finalist season. She earned letters for her junior and senior seasons while assisting the Indians to two straight Twin Lakes sectional titles. Both seasons the Indians reached the regional championship match. Moss is ranked ninth in Twin Lakes’ senior class with a 10.9 grade point average on the school’s 12.0 scale. She is currently participating in her third sport, basketball, where she is he Indians’ starting center.
50 YEARS AGO
Navy Commissionaryman 2nd Class Thomas C. Inskeep, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton C. Inskeep, Monticello, is serving aboard the USS Forestal with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean. The ship is scheduled to visit Cannes, France, during the Christmas holidays.