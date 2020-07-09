25 YEARS AGO
Air Force Airman Ruby W. Kyle II has graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Kyle is the son of Janelle G. and Ruby Kyle, of Ida Court in Monticello. He is a 1994 graduate of Twin Lakes High School. During the six weeks of training, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization and customs and received special training in human relations.
50 YEARS AGO
Neil Smith, son of Mrs. Catherine Smith, of Monticello, is among 483 students in Indiana enrolled in the Culver summer schools. Neil will be attending Culver’s Woodcraft Camp for boys 8-14.