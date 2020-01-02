25 YEARS AGO
If Doug Morris’ recent past is an indicator, the North White senior may become Butler University’s next great … rugby player. Morris, a three-time All-White County offensive lineman and a cornerstone on the line for North White’s Class A state championship football team, stepped right into wrestling and has maintained an undefeated level of success. The senior also continues to be No. 1 in the classroom, where he leads his class with an 11.2 grade point average on North White’s 12.0 scale. Morris was named as a Herald Journal Sprint United Telephone Community Relations Team Scholar Athlete for the second consecutive year for his accomplishments. Doug is the son of Mary Ann and Eric Morris of Reynolds.
50 YEARS AGO
U.S. Air Force Capt. Ronald D. Seymour, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil R. Seymour, Reynolds, has been decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for air action in Vietnam. He has been at Phu Cat Air Base from May 1968 - May 1969 as a pilot.