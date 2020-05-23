25 YEARS AGO
Girl Scouts from the North White School District were recognized at the Sycamore Girl Scout Council’s annual Cadette-Seniors Recognitions Reception in Lafayette. Christina Pufahl and Megan Zarse of Senior Troop 167 were recognized as graduating seniors. Megan Zarse also received a certificate for Leader-in-Training. Michelle Kellogg and Dawn Zarse from Troop 16 received 10-year membership pins. The advisor for both North White troops is Evelyn Zarse. Kristy Young of Senior Troop 180 also received a 10-year membership pin. Her troop leader is Vicky Hines.
50 YEARS AGO
Joseph Hickman, 1970 graduate of Wolcott High School and son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Hickman, has been awarded an athletic basketball scholarship to Butler University. Hickman averaged 17 points and nine rebounds per game and led his team in assists last season. He was an honor student and will enter pre-law at Butler this fall.