25 YEARS AGO
Indiana Conservation Officer Bruce Clear, of Monticello, has received a multi-state award for service. Clear has received a Certificate of Achievement from the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement officers. The group represents 10 states and provinces in Canada. He is the first Indiana conservation officer to receive the certificate for “outstanding service and dedication to the protection of our natural resources.” Clear was nominated for consideration after winning his second Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year Award. He is the first Indiana officer to win the award twice — in 1985 and 1992.
50 YEARS AGO
The enrollments for the seven high schools entered in the Monon Sectional Tournament are: Monticello Twin Lakes 841, North White 395, West Central 374, DeMotte 340, Frontier 280, Wheatfield 265, and Wolcott 211.