25 YEARS AGO
Four Tri-County Band students participated in the state solo and ensemble contest. Heather Purkhiser, and eighth-grade student at Tri-County Middle School, played the alto saxophone in the competition. She received a Division I rating in her state level competition. Most students participating at the state level are juniors or seniors. Tri-County High School students Justin Schietlin, John Ward and Russell Smith received a Division II rating for the saxophone trio contest. The three were only one point away from a Division I ranking.
50 YEARS AGO
John F. Goss is White County chairman of the Purdue Collegiate 4-H Club and the county chairman of International Farm Youth Exchange fund program. John, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Goss, of Wolcott, is a freshman at Purdue and is a member of Farmhouse Fraternity.