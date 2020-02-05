25 YEARS AGO
Ten White County wrestlers will take the mat at the Logansport Regional (on) Saturday with hopes of advancing to the semi-state round of the state tournament. Three Twin Lakes juniors – Ben Gritten, Travis Funkhouser and Aaron Austin – are seeking a return to the Merrillville Semi-State. Joining Gritten and Funkhouser as sectional champions advancing to the regional are Twin Lakes’ Tony Scott and Trent Geisler and Joel Bowman of North White. Area standout Teag Little of Delphi also advances. Twin Lakes freshmen Mike Perkins and Jonathan Wright also advance after second place finishes.
50 YEARS AGO
Senior Connie Roller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Roller, Burnettsville, is Twin Lakes High School’s “1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.” She received a specially designed silver charm from General Mills and is eligible for one of 102 college scholarships.