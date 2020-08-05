25 YEARS AGO
Liberty Landfill claimed first place in the Monon Softball League’s 10- to 12-year-old division this season. Team members include: Tiffany Bilyeu, Tracy Whitaker, Stacy Whitaker, Athena Kasafarus, Erin Diener, Jessica Baril, Leslie Baril, Tifany Cook, Sabrina Disabato, Shelly Poczos, Karin Spyker, Katie Diener; coaches Chuck Bilyeu and Bill Baril; and bat girls Kim Bilyeu and Christina Kasafarus.
50 YEARS AGO
Don Wamsley and Doug Kyburz won top honors with the sheep they exhibited at the 4-H Fair Tuesday. Wamsley, son of County Agent and Mrs. Bob Wamsley, won the Grand Championship title and Doug Kyburz, son of Mrs. Emma Jean Kyburz, had the Reserve Champion Lamb.