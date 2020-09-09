25 YEARS AGO
Frontier FFA members were named state champions in The Latta Games conducted recently at Purdue University. The Latta Games is an agriculture quiz bowl contest that tests general knowledge of agriculture. The junior team consisting of Derek Blume, Matt Holderly, Karlie Stockment and Jared Rosenbarger were named the state champions. Rosenbarger was named a state all-star, an honor bestowed to only four students in each age group. The senior team consisting of Mike Thomas, Jeff Altman, Daniel Bol, and Craig Lehe were named semi-state winners. Agriculture teacher John Culver is sponsor.
50 YEARS AGO
Bruce Nogle, a member of the Liberty Township Boys 4-H Club, won a blue ribbon for his White County Herdsman Award for Swine at the Indiana State Fair.