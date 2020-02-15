25 YEARS AGO
Twin Lakes junior wrestler Travis Funkhouser claimed sixth place in the 126-pound class at Saturday’s state finals at Market Square Arena. Funkhouser, who finished the year with a 35-4 record, lost his first match of the day 5-1 to Center Grove’s Jay Yates. Yates went on to a runner-up finish in the division, losing 4-3 to eventual champion James Torres of Lake Central. Funkhouser advanced to his second state finals with classmate Ben Gritten, a first-time finalist. Gritten lost his opening match 8-4 to Mooresville’s Jason Fox on Friday night at 119 pounds. He finishes his season with a 33-7 record.
50 YEARS AGO
First Lt. Kenneth T. Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth D. Williams, of Brookston, has been decorated with the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal. Lt. Williams distinguished himself by meritorious service as a supply officer at Midway Island.