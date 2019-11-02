25 YEARS AGO
Three Twin Lakes volleyball players and head coach Beth Giselbach were honored Tuesday by the Hoosier Conference. Seniors Kristy Ballantine and Carie Moss and junior Robin Reynolds were named on the first-team all-conference list. Giselbach was named the Hoosier Conference Coach of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches. Joining the Indians were: Jess Holloway, Kelli Richards, K.C. Richards and Jennifer Stucker of HC-champion McCutcheon; List Brost and Laura Mettes of third-place Benton Central; Jennifer Toeppe of fourth-place Harrison; and Amy Krynak of fifth-place West Lafayette. Twin Lakes finished with a 3 – 1 record in conference matches to finish second in the league standings.
50 YEARS AGO
Costume winners at the Jaycees Annual Halloween Party were Laurie Crutchfield (bumblebee), Kevin Wilmot (Mexican cowboy), Brenda Schmitter (ghost), Sandy Houston (witch) and Susan Marie Crisp (scarecrow). Each won $2.