25 YEARS AGO
Twin Lakes High School baseball standout Cory Sanders has decided to spend his next four years in Goshen while furthering his education and baseball career.
Sanders signed a national letter of intent stating he will play for Goshen College Head Baseball Coach Devon Hoffman.
Sanders, who served as pitcher and first baseman for Twin Lakes, will be joining approximately 15 other freshmen Mapleleafs in what Hoffman believes is his best recruiting class.
Sanders, who plans to study elementary education at Goshen, received the team’s Most Valuable Player Award in his final year at Twin Lakes. He is the son of Bev Sanders, of Monticello, and Mike Sanders, of Delphi.
50 YEARS AGO
Douglas Snowberger, a private in Company D, 11th Battalion, 4th Brigade at Fort Knox, Ky., will spend the next two months learning skills in today’s modern army. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Snowberger, of Monticello.