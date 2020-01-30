25 YEARS AGO
Lacey Clark and David Reynolds will advance to the state finals after winning the local Bassmasters CastingKids competition at Twin Lakes Marina. Clark defeated 11 other casters in the 7-10-year-old age division to claim first place. She beat Damien Tudor in a cast-off after each scored 60 points for a tie in the contest. Clark was accurate with a 30-foot cast to win the cast-off 20-0 and become the first White County Bass Anglers CastingKids Champion. Lacey is the daughter of Gary Clark of Monticello. Reynolds defeated seven anglers in the 11-14-year-old division, including runner-up Mikey Malchow, for the championship. Reynolds and Malchow tied at 110 and the winner needed 30-0 cast-off victory to earn the title. David is the son of Karen and Kent Reynolds of Monticello. Clark and Reynolds each received a medallion and a Zebco rod and reel for their winning efforts.
50 YEARS AGO
The Lincoln Jolly Homemakers 4-H Club met at the Idaville firehouse Wednesday. Officers for 1970 are president, Linda Smith; vice-president, Janet Johnson; secretary, Kim Todd; treasurer, Jonell Wright; song leaders, Melody Doyle and Debbie Raderstorf; recreation, Tammy Marvin and Martha Simmons; reporter, Judy Wright; and Health and Safety, Debbie Godlove.