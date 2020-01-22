25 YEARS AGO
After more than 25 years of civilian life, a local businessman finally received the Purple Heart medal for military service in Vietnam. Neil Smith, owner of N. Smith Jewelry, said he was very pleased to have received the medal. Kathy Royer, White County Veterans Services officer, presented the medal to Smith on Monday afternoon at his business. Along with the Purple Heart, Royer presented Smith with the Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with rifleman. All of the medals and ribbons were awarded 25 years after the fact. It is not uncommon for the federal government to take so long to award medals, Royer said.
50 YEARS AGO
35 members of Chalmers Cub Scout Pack 143 met at the Legion Hall. The Weblos led the opening ceremony and awards were presented to Jeff Holeman, Jimmy Holeman, Bobby Hughes and Jack Hale.