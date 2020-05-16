25 YEARS AGO
Roosevelt Middle School’s Director of Guidance Nelson Weaver is the first recipient of the Crystal Apple Award presented by the Education Foundation of Twin Lakes Inc. Weaver, who’s been involved in education for 37 years, will receive the award during a banquet at Twin Lakes High School. Around 23 educators were nominated for the first award, said Any Harmon, president of the newly formed foundation. Weaver began his teaching career in 1958 at Talma High School, in north-central Indiana. Following his first year of teaching, Weaver moved to Monticello and began his career in the Twin Lakes School Corporation.
50 YEARS AGO
Tornadic winds cut a swath of destruction through Chalmers at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, leaving damages estimated at $300,000. Extensive damage was done to the Chalmers Lumber Company, The Standard Oil Company’s fertilizer sheds, the White County Equipment Company and a storage building owned by Dick Chitty.