25 YEARS AGO
Doug Morris, a recent North White High School graduate, was honored by Farm Bureau Insurance for winning the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Mental Attitude Award at the Class A state football finals. David Hamilton, Farm Bureau Insurance agency manager for White County, presented Morris with a trophy for his “outstanding athletic accomplishment and his exemplary character.” Farm Bureau also presented North White with a $1,000 check for the school’s scholarship fund in recognition of Morris. Morris is the son of Mary Ann and Eric Morris of Reynolds.
50 YEARS AGO
On June 3, the Future Homemakers contributed a little more beauty in the town of Monon near the water tower. A flowerbed of gladiolus was planted. Girls that planted them were Rose Ann Hall, Teresa Schubach, Charlene Blunk, Connie Schubach and Pat Schubach. Helping were Leader Mrs. Norman and her husband.