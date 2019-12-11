25 YEARS AGO
Five players from White County have been selected to the 1994 All-Midwest Conference First Team and Honorable Mention lists. Seniors Erin Clark, of Frontier, Angela George, of North White, and Tri-County’s Charity Isabell earned First Team All-MWC honors for their play during the 1994 season. North White senior Leslie Murphy and Frontier junior Nicole Lehe received Honorable Mention recognition by the league.
50 YEARS AGO
Girl Scout Troop No. 388, sponsored by the Presbyterian Church, held a Court of Awards. Badges were awarded to Nan Dickerson, Cindy Hayden, Linda Headdy, Luann Headdy, Valerie Hoover, Nancy Horton, Mary Ann Kessler, Peggy Newgent, Mary Paquette, Pam Teeter, Rebecca Weiss and Mary Jo Young.