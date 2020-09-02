25 YEARS AGO
Members of JenMar Tae Kwon Do competed in five different events at the 11th annual Battle of Marital Arts Tournament in Indianapolis. Brandon Marmolijo captured a first-place trophy and Jared Marmolijo placed third in the breaking event in the intermediate 7- to 9-year-old boys division. Dave Stanley finished second in the beginner adult men’s breaking competition. Matthew Marmolijo was first in forms for intermediate 7- to 9-year-old boys division. Jared Marmolijo and Matthew Marmolijo tied for third place in sparring. Jennifer Krieg captured third place in sparring among adult black belt women’s competitors.
50 YEARS AGO
W.P. Parse rode his Morgan mare, Goldie, in the Old Settlers parade Saturday. Howard Benker drove his matched pair of Appaloosas from Americus to participate. These horses pulled the antique hearse entered by Miller Funeral Home.