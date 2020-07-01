25 YEARS AGO
Twelve potential baby-sitters, ages 11-13, will graduate from a two-day Safe Sitters course at White County Memorial Hospital. The 12, along with their instructors Melissa Williamson, Lori Best and Kristina Kyburz, are Nichole Crawford, Kim Morris, Laura Fielding, Laura Lingenfelter, Jill Hunt, John Faker, Ashley Brooks, Christopher Manis, Tabitha Denton, Rachel Tribbett, Ashley Hart and Greta Fielding.
50 YEARS AGO
Three graduates of North White High School have joined the Air Force. Michael Foster, son of Mrs. Opal Foster, Monticello, a 1970 grad, left this week for a base in Texas for basic training. Fred L. Sayler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sayler, Monticello, a 1969 grad, and Colin Manning, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Manning, Monon, a 1970 grad, will leave July 20 for their basic training in Texas.