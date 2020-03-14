25 YEARS AGO
The mother and son duo of Pat and John Molencupp have claimed top honors in Bud’s Bowling Center’s new monthly Top Gun tournaments. In the tourney, the field is cut in half after an opening round of two games plus handicap has been played. One game plus handicap is then rolled with the top five bowlers advancing to stepladder match play plus handicap. In the initial Top Gun tourney, John Molencupp claimed top honors over Tina Frybort, Ron Trowbridge, Bucky Hess and Joe Balkis. The February Top Gun Tournament featured Pat Molencupp defeating Hess 248 -208 in the final match. Also making the Final Five were John Dishon and Donnetta Wheeldon.
50 YEARS AGO
Cub Scout Pack 3113 held their annual Blue and God Banquet Monday. The cake auction raised $67.50 Winning in the Father and Son category were: First – Brad Onken; Second – Brad Gutwein; and Third – Craig Ehrlich.