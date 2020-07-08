25 YEARS AGO
White County will send a large group of athletes to participate in the finals competition at the Hoosier State Games. Numerous individuals qualified for a state finals appearance by placing first or second in regional competition held in Logansport. However, only one team from White County will head to Indianapolis for finals action — the men’s volleyball team. Members of the Monticello-based male volleyball team include: Micah Kohne, Jared Oldenkamp, Ryan Businger, Chase Kohne, Todd Grant, Eric Houser, Travis Ewing, Eric Butt and Russel Allee.
50 YEARS AGO
Ivan Meeker, Burnettsville, was re-elected to a second four-year term of the Holstein-Friesian Association of America at the 85th annual convention in Boston, Mass. During the convention members attended a clambake at Great Brook Farms at Carlisle, Mass.