25 YEARS AGO
Two North White High School students serve as pages for State Sen. Katie Wolf, D-Monticello. The pages are Sam Horton, 17, of Monon, and Michael Heimlich, 16, of Reynolds. They are North White juniors. Horton is the son of Buzz and Peggy Horton. Heimlich is the son of John and Barbara Heimlich.
50 YEARS AGO
Wednesday night, the Country Kids Boys 4-H Club members were sold for four-hours labor at a Workers Auction at the middle school. “Cobb” Vogel was auctioneer. Buyers were Orson Pacey, Gordon Denton, Charles Anliker, “Cobb” Vogel, Jerry McCracken, Brad Brookshire, Ruth Ann Chitty and Jack Oilar.