25 YEARS AGO
Frontier senior Erin Clark will be able to look back at her high school career with a sense of accomplishment. Ranked seventh in her class with a 10.1 grade-point average, she has succeeded in the classroom. As a member of the Falcons’ 400-meter relay team, she and teammates Jackie Bartlett, Amanda Davis and Jennifer George made the state finals meet last spring. And as a starter on Frontier’s volleyball and girls’ basketball teams, Clark has seen the Falcons finally post some wins. Clark was named Tuesday as a Herald Journal Sprint United Telephone Community Relations Team Scholar Athlete. A highlight for Clark this season has been the Falcons’ White County Tournament championship — the school’s first tourney title in the sport.
50 YEARS AGO
A block long landmark in Idaville occupied by Jonalia Furniture Industries Inc. since 1954 burned to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire was the worst for Idaville since 1902 when the entire business portion (including the same block) was wiped out.