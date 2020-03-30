25 YEARS AGO
Monticello’s Gary Stayte will begin his quest for a fourth Indiana Golden Gloves championship Thursday when he opens competition in this year’s tournament at Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis. Stayte, 28, will meet Marc Blanchette, of Indianapolis Police Athletic League, in an open heavyweight division clash that is one of 15 bouts on the card. Stayte learned to box from his father, a former Marine, but did not get to compete in the sport until his college years at Ball State. After beginning his competitive career by winning the novice title, Stayte claimed his third open division championship in 1993. Stayte continues to train in Indianapolis or Muncie at least once a week. He manages his family’s restaurant, Angler’s Restaurant, in Norway, and is looking to utilize his degree in education.
50 YEARS AGO
Artists of Monticello are displaying their oil paintings at Ashton’s Restaurant. Amateur artists with their teacher, Nina Connor, include Marge Roth, Marilyn McKelvey, Roberta Brim, LaRue Mason Maxine Ferrell, Esther Cottrell and Sally Ashton. Other artists are Pat Ewell, Sherri Ashley, Gwen Wilcoxon and Joy Boomershine.