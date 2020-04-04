25 YEARS AGO
Travis Rothrock has seen them all. Three seasons on the varsity baseball team. Three different head baseball coaches. So as first-year Indians baseball coach Kent LeBeau puts the weight of team leadership on the shoulders of his seniors, Rothrock and his classmates will respond: they’ve been here before. Rothrock, who ranks second in Twin Lakes senior class with a 11.7 grade-point average, was named Tuesday as a Scholar-Athlete Award winner by the Herald Journal and Sprint-United Telephone Community Relations Team, the award’s sponsor. Rothrock is pursuing his third varsity letter in baseball after finishing his high school football career with three. An all-county and all-conference selection at linebacker on the gridiron, Rothrock admits his favorite sport is baseball. Travis is the son of Deanna and Gary Rothrock of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
The Yeoman Cub Scout Pack 3156 met Tuesday evening and held their Pinewood Derby. Winners were: Den One – Jamie Lytle; Den Two – Charles Short; Den Three – Mark Mills; and Webelos – Wayne Wigner.