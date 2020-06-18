25 YEARS AGO
Twin Lakes High School has announced its 1995 senior class valedictorian and salutatorian. Travis Furrer, the son of Alvin and Phyllis Furrer, Reynolds, was announced as the valedictorian of his graduating class. Travis Rothrock, the son of Gary and Deana Rothrock, Monticello, is the class salutatorian. Furrer plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in computer engineering. Rothrock plans to attend DePauw University and major in pre-medicine. He plans to play baseball for the university.
50 YEARS AGO
The Yeoman Junior High School Honor Roll for the second semester includes: Grade 8 – Jane Dismore, Debra Burnett, Sharon Jurdzy, Patty Cearing, Jimmy Adams and Christ Wainscott; Grade 7 – Candy Schideler, Lois Mills, Christine Horn, Michelle Mackey, Jan Maxwell and Linda Braaksma.