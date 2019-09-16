25 YEARS AGO
Twenty-four Punt, Pass and Kick participants competed at Twin Lakes High School for the right to represent Monticello at the sectional level in Valparaiso. Clif Cobb, Tyler Armstrong, William Loy, Matt Greene, Larry Cearing and Michael York each won their age groups to advance to the sectional. Cobb claimed the 9-year-old group with a total score of 163 feet, 4 inches. Armstrong won the 10-year-old division with a score of 187-6. Loy won at the 11-year-old level with a 174-4 total score and Greene’s 251-11 was the best score in the 12-year-old group. Cearing’s total for the 13-year-old title was 232-4 while York posted his 14-year-old win with a 253-5 total score.
50 YEARS AGO
Midshipman First Class Philip D. Cottrell, son of Mrs. Dean Cottrell, of Monticello, has completed six weeks of midshipman training aboard the USS John F. Kennedy in the Mediterranean. During the cruise, he acted as a junior division officer in one of the aircraft carrier’s deck, engineering, air or operations department, and also received an introduction to naval aviation and a ride in a Navy Phantom II jet at twice the speed of sound.