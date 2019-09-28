25 YEARS AGO
Tony Duffy, Idaville, ran away with the Bomber class championship at Medaryville’s Shadyhill Raceway over the summer by a 48-point margin. Duffy won four features, five trophy dashes and numerous heat races during the season. Duffy’s sponsors for 1994 included: Coble Brothers, Ellis Brothers, Riverside, Kendall Oil, Bob’s Photo, Brown’s Radiator, Mom Garbison, Willy Bee’z, Asco Oil, Howe Insurance and Servi Star.
50 YEARS AGO
David Burton, 17, Brookston, placed third in the 1969 Eastern U. S. Tractor Championship at Richmond, Va. Finishing behind Walter Harkins, of Maryland, and David Lobczowski, of New York, young Burton earned a trophy given by the American Oil Foundation. Scoring 452 points in five events, the Indiana youth competed against 21 contestants at the 19th annual contest held during the State Fair of Virginia. Dave was Senior Division winner of the tractor driving championship at the Indiana State Fair making him eligible to go to Richmond.