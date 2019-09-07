25 YEARS AGO
The 1994 Big Fish Contest had a big final week of fishing competition. Big as in Big John Feldott with his winning 1 pound, 2 ounce crappie. Big as in Jerry Todd’s 14 pound, 4 ounce wiper. And big as in Bud Collins’ 10 pound, 8 ounce channel cat. Monticello fishermen Dan Herod and Bob Brambley claimed top honors in the bluegill and smallmouth bass divisions, respectively, and Thorntown’s Jack Cochran claimed the weekly award for the biggest silver bass of Week 16. Norway Bait and Tackle and Smitty’s Live Bait registered all of the winners for the final week of the ’94 contest.
50 YEARS AGO
The 1969 4-H Key Award winners are Albert Robey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Robey; Judy Wright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Wright; Virginia Cleefman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Cleefman; and Peggy Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Murphy. The Key Award is based on years as a Junior Leader, projects completed, participation in 4-H Demonstration and Judging in the County, Area and State, preparation of a4-H Achievement Record Book, and quality of work and ability to work with and assist other 4-H members.