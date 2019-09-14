25 YEARS AGO
A Twin Lakes senior, two Frontier students and two Carroll County scholars are among 15,000 semifinalists in the 1995 National Merit Scholarship competition. They are: Travis C. Furrer, of Twin Lakes High School; Amanda L. Davis and Sarah J. Gardner, both of Frontier High School; Scott D. Stankard, of Delphi Community High School; and Todd N. Robeson, of Carroll High School, Flora. Furrer is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Furrer, of Reynolds. More than 1 million juniors in more than 19,000 U.S. high schools entered the 1995 Merit Program.
50 YEARS AGO
The Wolcott Senior Band elected new officers: president Pat Brown; vice president Chuck Koebcke; secretary Fred Wheeler; treasurer Kathy Altman; librarians Mike Logan and Beth Wheeler; and sergeant-at-arms Joyce Lehe and Dave Burton. Dance Band officers are president Bob Pender; vice president Vicki Waibel, secretary-treasurer Terri Jackson; and press secretary Gary Easterday and Ron Swygman.