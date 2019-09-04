25 YEARS AGO
Eight White County 4-H members competed in the State Fair’s Farm Tractor and Lawn and Garden Tractor Operator’s Contests. Patrick Whitaker, Chalmers, was the Junior Division’s Reserve Champion. Also in the Junior Division, Matt Walker, Brookston, returned as the defending state champion; Brandon Federer, Wolcott, placed in the blue group; and Shelby Sims, Brookston, was awarded a red. In the Senior Division, J.C. Cook of Brookston placed in the blue group. The 4-H Farm Tractor Operator’s Contest saw Matt Holderly, Chalmers, and Jeremy Bartlett, Brookston, place in the Junior Division’s blue group. Jamie Meadors, Wolcott, placed in the blue group of the Senior Division.
50 YEARS AGO
Swine Herdsmanship Awards at the White County 4-H Fair have been announced by the County Extension Office as being presented to Debbie Altman, Bobby Altman, Mike Wright, Daryl Johns, De De Moore, Mark Hay, Mary Kilmer, Miriam Westfall, Bruce Nogle, Jonnell Wright and Daniel Johns.