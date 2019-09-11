25 YEARS AGO
Judy Hickman, of Buffalo, was recognized at the Sycamore Girl Scout Council annual meeting in Lafayette for her 30 years in Girl Scouting. She received a 30-year pin from Mary Hart, council president. Hickman has served in many capacities in Girl Scouting — as a troop leader, cookie manager, trainer, day camp director, board member and is co-chairman of the annual giving campaign in White County.
50 YEARS AGO
Several Monticello teenagers attended a six-day Civil Air Patrol encampment at Pease Air Force Base, Portsmouth, N.H. Those taking part were Kevin Bradley, Cathy Laub, Linda Snyder and Sandy Young. Accompanying them was senior member Mrs. Warren Congram, Monticello. Others in the group were Ed Bogart and Sally and Scott Steig.