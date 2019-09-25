25 YEARS AGO
Local fishermen Kent Harvey and Bob Wrede landed their limit both Saturday and Sunday to claim first prize in the inaugural Monticello Weekend Get-Away Bass Tournament. Monon’s Harvey and Monticello’s Wrede topped the tourney’s 30 boats with 31.07 pounds of fish. Wrede said the duo landed their limit both days. Kevin Wiggs and Kip Kerns finished second and took the big bass of the weekend. Mike Stetich and Zeke Wright finished third. Fourth-place honors went to the team of John and Teresa Gustin, Randy Knowles and Bud Martin finished fifth and Dave and Ray Call placed sixth. Troy Julian and Kent Mikesell claimed seventh place, John Zieseniss and Roget Clendenen were eighth, Ed Shepp and Terence Odle were ninth and Steve Anderson and Rod Yoder rounded out the top 10.
50 YEARS AGO
Gerald Call, son of Mr. and Mrs. George F. Call, Wolcott, was awarded the Unit Citation of the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. The Vietnamese Cross is an award given by the South Vietnamese government in recognition of outstanding bravery in combat against enemy forces in Vietnam.