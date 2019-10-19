25 YEARS AGO
Jim Middleton and Mike Reynolds have decided to throw their best-ever catch back. The two Monticello fishermen claimed first place in the 1994 Hammond Bass Tournament of Champions in North Webster and received the grand prize – a fully rigged 1994 Nitro 180 TF fiberglass boat package with Trailstar trailer. But both are satisfied with their existing Ranger outfits so they left the boat at Tippecanoe Lake in North Webster so it can be sold. The duo rallied from a first-day deficit to defeat 11 other teams. Middleton and Reynolds weighed in 16 bass over the two days for an 18.88-pound winning total weight. Monticello anglers John Raines and Gordon Beck placed sixth with a 16-fish total weight of 15.05 pounds. Jim Han of Monticello and Jim Connell of Burnettsville finished 12th with a three-fish total weight of 3 pounds.
50 YEARS AGO
Janet Straesser, of Monticello, has been elected as queen during halftime at the homecoming game between Twin Lakes and Delphi football teams. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Adams. Ann Campbell, Pam Hornback, Anna Murray and Marty Bridge were her court.