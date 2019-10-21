25 YEARS AGO
The Monticello Business Professional Women named Tioga Pines Living Center Administrator Dorothy Mae Huston its Woman of the Year. In 1984, Huston became the first woman administrator certified in the state of Indiana for long-term care facilities. Past President Carolyn Thompson later presented Huston with a plaque. State Sen. Katie Wolf was the featured speaker at the club’s annual meeting in the Angler’s Restaurant.
50 YEARS AGO
The 4-H Fashion Clinic was held at Jackson High School, South Bend. White County members attending were Esther Dahlenburg, Virginia Cleefman, Elaine Rohwedder, Bonnie Pacey, Harriet Chitty and Mary Lou Kelly. Others who attended were Mrs. Roger Danner, Mrs. Jerry VanVoorst, Mrs. Orson Pacey, Mrs. William Chitty and Mrs. Alice Chitty, Area Extension agent.