25 YEARS AGO
Jennifer Krahies and her registered Paint Horse, “Be extra Impressed,” earned a National Youth Championship from the American Paint Horse Association at a Registered Paint show in Reynolds. Krahies, 12, is a seventh-grade student at Roosevelt Middle School. She is the daughter of Charlie and Jane Krahies, of Monticello. Jenni and Be also earned five Register Merits this year, including Youth Geldings Halter, Youth Showmanship at Halter, Youth Western Pleasure, Youth Hunter Under Saddle and Open Trail Horse. The pair opened their first year together by earning the title High Point Overall Youth 13 and under in Indiana Paint.
50 YEARS AGO
Equipment Operator Third Class Monte Ken Gross, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Dean Gross, of Buffalo, is serving as a member of the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 71 in Vietnam. The battalion has completed two tours of duty in Chu Lai, Vietnam, where it was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Medal.