25 YEARS AGO
Monticello’s Team 2000 won the 11 and 12-year-old female division at the Lafayette Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Julie Goad, Ashley Jordan, Erin McGuire and Kelsie Pass went undefeated in the tourney with a 4-0 record to win the championship. Team 2000 posted wins over McCraigs of Rossville, Crawfordsville’s Enforcers and Seeger’s Shooting Stars. The local foursome downed the Shooting Stars twice in the double-elimination tourney, the final time in the title game. The girls, all seventh-graders at Roosevelt Middle School, will graduate in the year 2000 and have hopes of playing together on Twin Lakes’ varsity team.
50 YEARS AGO
Letters of Commendation honoring them for high performances on the 1969 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test have been awarded to two Twin Lakes High School seniors. They are Scott Stieg, son of Mr. and Mrs. William D. Stieg, of Monticello, and Nord Zootman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Zootman, also of Monticello. They are among 39,000 students in the United States who scored in the upper 2 percent of those who are expected to graduate from high school in 1970.