25 YEARS AGO
Jennifer Gauger was recognized as Tri-County’s first “Student of the Week” for the 1994-95 school year. Jennifer is the daughter of Steve Gauger and Cynthia Basham. She ranks third in the senior class. Her high school activities include: Golf – 4 years; Track – 3 years; Cheerleading – 2 years; Band – 3 years; Drama Club – 4 years; Sunshine Society – 4 years; Spanish Club – 4 years; Cavalcade- 4 years; National Honor Society – 3 years; Class Officer – 3 years; Who’s Who Among American High School Students – 3 years; and is currently serving as Senior Class President, Spanish Club Treasurer, and is Co-Editor of the Yearbook. Jennifer plans to attend Purdue University and major in Pharmacy after graduation.
50 YEARS AGO
Miss Carol Nelson, graduate of North White High School, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul D. Nelson, has begun her sophomore year in the school of nursing at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. She will spend the next three years at IUPUI Medical Center.