25 YEARS AGO
Former classmates attending the class of 1944 Monticello High School 50th anniversary reunion are: Barbara Reeve Lemon, Maurine Beeman Wilson, Ruth Ann Foltz Ireland, Eva Webb MacOwan, Kathryn Englert Griffin, Marie Godlove Carter, Juanita Herbin Scott, Doris Ellis Holmes, Robert Benjamin, Marie Bowsher McCoy, Gloria Moore Cosgray, Marilyn Bernfield Kilmer, Betty Baer Hunt, Beverly Secrest Hendershot, Marilyn Griffin Wood, Constance Ashley Bash, Robert Scott, Ivan Lee, Richard Kraud, Robert Overley, Kenneth Wenz, Howard Britton, Robert Dodson, Gayne McLaughlin, Harry Snowberger, Claude Allen and James Lowe.
50 YEARS AGO
Airman First Class Ronnie L. Hendershot, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne L. Hendershot, of Monon, is on duty at Tan Son Nhut AB, Vietnam. He is a radio repairman with the 1876th Communications Squadron. A North White High School graduate, he previously served at Moron AB, Spain.