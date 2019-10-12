25 YEARS AGO
George Sheehan, past president of the Kiwanis Club, presented Ivan D. Lee, of Monticello, with the club’s 1994 “Volunteer of the Year” plaque during the club’s installation of officers ceremonies. Lee, who serves as chairman of the Kiwanis Projects Committee, has volunteered hundreds of hours of service to various projects. Ex-president Ken Houghton was the first recipient of the award in 1993.
50 YEARS AGO
Three awards were presented at the annual Monticello Chamber of Commerce banquet at the Tippecanoe Country Club. The chamber of commerce presented the annual Industrial Award plaque to White County Machine Shop and Ralph Amberg, who heads the company as plant manager, accepted it. The C of C Past President’s plaque was presented to Ralph Miller, who served in 1968. President Don Holverson made this presentation. Gerald “Buck” Lowring was the recipient of the Jaycees Outstanding Young Man award, which was presented by John Phelps.