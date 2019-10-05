25 YEARS AGO
Nikki Wright knows the route well. You take Indiana 43 through Brookston, get on I-65 and head south. With the Wright way, you’ll end up in Indianapolis. The Twin Lakes senior diver and swimmer has made the trip to Indy and the state finals, whether the sport is track or swimming, four times in her previous three years as in Indian. She’s on track to make a couple more visits during her senior year. And despite all the travel time she’s logged, she ranks 16th in Twin Lakes’ senior class of 193 students. Wright was named a Herald Journal Sprint-United Telephone Community Relations Team Scholar Athlete for the second time in her high school career — once for each of the sports she’s been a state finalist. Nikki is the daughter of Patty and Mike Wright, of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
Members of the Wolcott Future Farmers of America Soils judging team are Gerry Waibel, Larry Reel, Alan Mathew and Roger Foulks. They placed first in the county. The district contest will be held later in October and this team, along with the Twin Lakes team, will represent White County.