25 YEARS AGO
Harry Voorhis is the next recipient of the George Armstrong Spencer Award. He will be honored at the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet. Voorhis is retired from Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home in Monticello. He co-owns the business with Mark Draper. Voorhis was selected for the chamber’s highest award last week by a committee composed of Joe Weiss, Robert Fox and Brad Moore. The George Armstrong Spencer Award is named for the first pioneer to settle in this area. In 1829, George Armstrong Spencer walked from Perry County, Ohio, to settle in what later became Big Creek Township. The award is named for him because he exhibited the traits that the award recipients also exhibit.
50 YEARS AGO
Top winners at the four golf flights of the Women’s Golf Section at the Tippecanoe Country Club this year are Doris Holverson, 1969 club champion; Roberta Brim, first flight champion; Thelma Wysong, second flight champion; and Marcy Howard, third flight champion.