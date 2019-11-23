25 YEARS AGO
The North White High School Vikings football team capped a 14-0 season at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis with a 34-7 state championship game victory over five-time state champ Sheridan in impressive style. What began as a dream for a group of talented fifth graders eight seasons ago culminated Nov. 25 in a happy ending to the 14 Viking seniors’ storybook careers. Since first lining up in pads and helmets, North White’s senior class has accumulated a stunning 60-5 record that has included six unbeaten seasons.
50 YEARS AGO
Steps toward a new telephone building will begin soon with groundbreaking ceremonies in Monticello. On a North Illinois Street site, United Telephone Co. of Indiana will construct a building estimated at $750,000, to be completed in June 1971. Contractors are Wermuth Construction, Fort Wayne; Price Electric and J-Way Construction, both of Logansport.