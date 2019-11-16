25 YEARS AGO
Members of the Twin Lakes High School varsity volleyball team receiving awards for the 1994 season include: Kristy Ballantine, Passing Award; Robin Reynolds, Setting and Sportsmanship awards; Carie Moss, Co-Captain, Hitting, Blocking and Scholastic awards; Jenny Allen, Co-Captain Award; and Janae Kraud, Serving award.
50 YEARS AGO
Charles W. Hickman, registered pharmacist and manger of Hook’s Drug Store, 832 N. Main St., received congratulations from August F. Hook, president of the 122-store retail drug chain, as he was presented an award for outstanding merchandising. Hickman was selected for performance in judged merchandise techniques and will sit on a 12-man council of Hook’s store managers, known as Hook’s Merchandising Council.