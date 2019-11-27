25 YEARS AGO
The Twin Lakes soil judging team displayed some of the awards won this year. The team won the Liberty Soils Invitational and the Area 4 Soil Judging Contest. The team concluded its season by finishing third at this year’s state contest in Corydon. The placing qualifies them to attend the National Soil Judging Contest at Oklahoma City, Okla., in May. Team members are Joanne Spangle. C.W. Cartmell, Larry Williams and Joey Isom.
50 YEARS AGO
Two Twin Lakes athletes were among the top five individuals in the Northwest Hoosier Conference Cross Country in 1969 and were among the youths honored at the annual banquet at Rensselaer. They are Dave Sickler and Sam Crawn.