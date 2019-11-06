25 YEARS AGO
North White’s eighth-grade volleyball team won the 1994 White County Tournament championship and finished its season with a 16-1 record. The Vikings claimed the White County tourney title with wins against Frontier and Tri-County. North White also posted tournament wins in Invitational play at Caston and Rensselaer. Team members included: Becky Buschman, Courtney Coonrod, Holly Faker, Misty Houston, Heather Hutton, Wendi McCutchan, Amanda Spry, Katie Weaver, Jessica West, Samantha Williams, Assistant Coach Steph Mattix and Head Coach Jodi Smith.
50 YEARS AGO
Three Monticello girls placed in the USTA Baton Contest held Saturday at Monon. Tammy Hewitt placed second in beginner solo and sixth in intermediate. Deanna Brewer placed fifth in beginning solo. Winner of the Senior Grand Champion trophy for the third year was Gloria Huge.