25 YEARS AGO
Craig George’s record-setting performance at quarterback helped North White claim its first regional football championship with a 33-16 win at Adams Central. The victory sends the No. 2-ranked Vikings (12-0) to the northern semi-state, where it will host third-ranked and defending state champion North Miami (11-1). The Vikes are one of only seven unbeaten teams remaining in the state tournament. George completed six of 13 pass attempts for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 235 yards in passing eclipsed the previous record of 220.
50 YEARS AGO
Thirteen employees of the Bryan Manufacturing Company were presented with wristwatches in appreciation of their 25 years of faithful and devoted service in the employ of the company. The presentations were made to: James R. Barton, Loucille B. Cole, Esther D. Ellis, Dorothy A. Fulford, Edith Gerhold, Mary A. Guss, Mamie B. Jay, Vanada M. Johnson, Grace H. Luse, Lavina W. Mull, Louise M. Ruemler, Mildred C. White and Gertrude V. Whitlow.